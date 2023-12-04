"SNL" Trolls George Santos, Elon Musk, & Melania Trump During "Weekend Update"

Saturday Night Live poked fun at George Santos after Congress voted to expel him from the House of Representatives on Friday. It is the sixth time in U.S. history that Congress has done so. That decision comes after the Department of Justice charged him with a total of 23 felonies in New York. The charges include fraud and campaign finance violations. Additionally, Elon Musk and Melania Trump caught strays during the broadcast.

“This week we said goodbye to a former First Lady, a former secretary of state, and the Supreme Court’s first female justice,” co-host Colin Jost told the crowd, referring to Rosalynn Carter, Henry Kissinger, and Sandra Day O’Connor. He joked: "And a guy who claims to be all three of those things," as a picture of Santos came on screen. Jost then noted that Congress voted to expel Santos “by a vote of 114 Shantay You Stays to 311 Sashay Aways.”

Read More: George Santos Slips On Stairs At DC Hotel Following Congressional Expulsion

George Santos Leaves The Capitol After Congress Votes To Expel Him

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is surrounded by journalists as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after his fellow members of Congress voted to expel him from the House of Representatives on December 01, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with 23 felonies in New York including fraud and campaign finance violations, Santos, 35, was expelled from the House of Representatives by a vote of 311-114. Santos is only the sixth person in U.S. history to be expelled from the House of Representatives. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Later in the segment, Michael Che noted that Melania made a public appearance at Rosalynn Carter's funeral. While showing a photo of her appearing disgruntled next to Donald Trump, he joked: “Melania said that she was deeply saddened to be reminded that your partner can live that long." Che also joked at one point: “And I think [Elon] Musk could destroy Hamas almost instantly by becoming their CEO." Check out the latest "Weekend Update" segment from Saturday Night Live below.

As for what's next for George Santos, a movie about his life is currently in the works at HBO Films. Additionally, he accepted an invitation to speak with Ziwe for an interview over the weekend. Be on the lookout for further updates on Santos on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: "The Minaj Act": George Santos New Bill Named After Nicki Minaj

[Via]