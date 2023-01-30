He made his Saturday Night Live solo debut over the weekend, and people can’t stop talking about Lil Baby. The Georgia rapper has only reached new heights as his career progresses. After having one monumental year after another, it’s hard to believe this was his first time flying solo on the longstanding sketch comedy series.

Although his performances of “California Breeze” and “Forever” were his highlights, Baby’s reactions during the closing credits were what went viral.

Read More: La La Anthony Praises Lil Baby For Volunteering On The Day His Album Dropped

As they usually do, SNL brought out the cast along with host Michael B. Jordan. Lil Baby was seen with a wide grin on his face as he enjoyed his appearance on the show. He threw up several peace signs to the camera and the cast behind him.

At one point, he made sure to make a certain family member feel extra special as he mouthed, “Hi, mom!”

Even Jordan took a moment to smile and laugh with Baby as they closed out another successful episode.

Read More: Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money

Meanwhile, La La Anthony recently had some kind words to say about the rapper. She and her BMF co-star Da’Vinchi visited The Jason Lee Show, where Anthony revealed Baby did some volunteer work for her prison reform group.

They had an outreach at Rikers Island, and on the day his last album dropped, Baby curved initial celebrations to attend the event with Anthony. While there, he gave words of encouragement, and La La admired him for his participation.

Check out Lil Baby’s excitement above as well as his SNL performances below.