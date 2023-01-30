He’s sitting atop a mountain of successes, but Lil Baby makes sure to take time for his community. Hip Hop is plagued with allegations of being only focused on materialistic gain. While some of that may be true, the culture regularly supports initiatives to help those in need.

La La Anthony and Da’Vinchi visited The Jason Lee Show, where they discussed working together or BMF and facing off against dating rumors. Also, while there, Lee brought up Lil Baby, and Anthony took a moment to acknowledge the community work the rapper does behind the scenes.

“I wanna say something about Lil Baby,” Anthony began. “I have a prison reform group, and he came, and he talked to the kids at Rikers Island in my prison reform group. The day his album dropped. I thought that was so special that he did that the day his album dropped.”

She continued: “He loves to give back.”

Lee admitted that he doesn’t listen to much of the newer generation of Rap. However, he’s a big fan of Baby “because of how he gives back to the community.”

Anthony added, “Absolutely. And he really showed up for the kids.”

As those kind words circulate online, Baby is fresh off a Saturday Night Live performance. Over the weekend, he took to the sketch comedy show’s stage to give a rendition of “Forever” and “California Breeze.” The episode featured host Michael B. Jordan whose appearance sparked conversations of its own after he seemingly cracked jokes about his breakup with Lori Harvey.

Check out the exclusive clip of La La Anthony and Da’Vinchi on The Jason Lee Show above. If you missed it, you could also watch Lil Baby’s SNL performances below.