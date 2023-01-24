They’re facing criticism from the general public right now, but for the most part, being a “nepo baby” comes with endless perks. From TV and movie roles offered out without any real skill to the most incredible wardrobes, often gifted free from major brands, the life of luxury certainly sounds like a good one. Most recently, Lil Baby’s 7-year-old son, Jason Armani Jones, proved that you don’t even need to have completed elementary school to reap the full benefits.

According to TMZ, the “Never Recover” hitmaker recently took a trip to Icebox Diamonds & Watches. The store is apparently “his home away from home.” Skylar Langfeldt tells the outlet that the rapper requested smaller diamond emblems. He wanted them modelled after a few of his own pre-existing pieces.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 23: Lil Baby and Son Jason Jones attend “Keeping Up With The Jones” Turkey Giveaway at Greenbriar Mall on November 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The first is a recreation of Baby’s 4PF chain, which has more than 70 carats. Jason’s is still a major flex for someone his age. It consists of just over 5 carats of VS diamonds with blue and green enamel accents, in comparison.

Additionally, the 28-year-old wanted to make his and his little one’s trips to State Farm Arena even more special. As you may know, the two frequently watch the Atlanta Hawks play from the courtside. Now, they have matching emblems to wear on their already-stylish nights out together.

Langfeldt revealed that the second pendant commissioned by Baby for Jason has an impressive two carats of diamonds. It also has 25 grams of gold. The Quality Control artist’s is much bigger in comparison, boasting 20 carats of diamonds and 150 grams of white gold.

Of course, the It’s Only Me lyricist doesn’t just spoil his child with luxury gifts. He’s also in the midst of building a dream playroom for his oldest.

In other news, Lil Baby is one of the artists recently announced as a part of the 2023 Governor’s Ball lineup. He’s not a headliner (Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar nabbed that honour), but the Atlanta spitter is one of the most highly anticipated sets on the list.

See the full roster of artists scheduled to perform this coming June in NYC here. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on Jason’s new jewelry in the comment section.

