From the outside looking in, being a part of a nepotist circle doesn’t sound so bad. For simply being a famous person’s baby, you get to reap the countless benefits of celebrity status, and likely have no shortage of job opportunities coming your way. Of course, the discourse has shifted recently, with mass wealth (and keeping it in the family) becoming harder to stomach as the cost of living continues to rise.

One of the latest stars to face questions about their “nepo baby” status is obviously Christian “King” Combs. Last week, TMZ caught up with Diddy’s son at LAX, where they asked him how he’s been dealing with the pressure and critics.

Sean Combs and Christian Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“You must be so sick and tired of this debate everyone’s having,” a journalist told Combs as they walked through the airport. “Everyone’s coming for kids of famous people and nepotism.”

In response, the 24-year-old calmly said, “Not really. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. We’ve got a big legacy to fill. Right now? Bad Boy? We number one!”

Of course, the reporter had to press for more. “Do you feel any sort of way about benefitting from your dad’s success? Or like just is what it is?” he asks King. “How do you feel about being born into a lucky situation?”

“I feel like I’m blessed,” the rapper earnestly tells the camera. “We gonna take the legacy far, Bad Boy for life.” Finally, when sending out a message to any of his haters, Combs referenced his latest single. “Can’t stop, won’t stop, never stop. Just stop hating! That’s it.”

While outsiders may be hating on King and his famous family, they’ve been busy with the newest addition – Love. The little one was born to 28-year-old Dana Tran last year, though Diddy didn’t announce her arrival until October.

The baby’s big brother shared a heartwarming photo of them together on Instagram last week. Check it out below, and tap back into HNHH later for more pop culture updates.

