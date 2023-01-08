Hailey Bieber rocked a shirt with the phrase, “Nepo Baby,” printed across the front on Friday in Los Angeles. The top is a reference to a piece published on New York Magazine’s Vulture.com that went viral, last month. Along with the crop top, Bieber wore a pair of light-wash jeans and a studded belt.

The article takes a deep dive into nepotism in the entertainment industry. It makes reference to Maude Apatow, Lily-Rose Depp, Maya Hawke, and many more, in addition to Hailey Bieber.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Bieber is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin.

“In 2022, the internet uncovered a vast conspiracy: Hollywood was run on an invisible network of family ties — and everybody was in on it!” Nate Jones wrote in the Vulture piece. “Everyone is someone’s kid, but it was as if everybody were somebody’s kid.”

Numerous celebrities have derided the piece, including Tom Hanks, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.

While Hailey Bieber hasn’t commented directly on it until now, she has spoken about the influence of her parents in the past. Speaking with Grazia in 2016, she explained: “I want to do everything on my own without my name being a factor. I try to keep myself separate from it. Kids that already have a famous background are just following in their families’ footsteps. My dad [Stephen Baldwin] and all of his brothers have done this. This is my family business.”

In addition to being related to both Stephen Baldwin and Alec Baldwin, Hailey is married to Justin Bieber. The two got engaged in July 2018 and were married by the end of that year.

Check out Bieber’s “Nepo Baby” outfit above.

We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we’re obsessed with them. On the latest @nymag cover, @kn8’s extremely-overly-analyzed story on Hollywood’s nepo-baby boom: https://t.co/DV1Tx4k9Ks pic.twitter.com/bO4pPYDDAt — Vulture (@vulture) December 19, 2022

[Via]