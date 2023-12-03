Hailey Bieber Poses In Lingerie, Hangs With Justine Skye For Latest IG Post

Hailey Bieber shared a series of photos recapping her November on Instagram, Friday. One of the pictures, in particular, is catching fans' attention. It shows the model rocking a matching lacy white bra and thong while holding up a coffee cup in the mirror. She wears her hair in a brown bob, a shorter look than usual.

In another picture from the post, the Rhode skincare founder could be seen hanging out with singer Justine Skye. In others, she rocks a black patent leather raincoat with red socks as well as a green leotard with pink leg warmers while posing in a ballet studio.

Hailey Bieber & Justine Skye In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Hailey Bieber (L) and Justine. Skye on February 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Fans shared plenty of praise for Hailey's various looks. One follower commented: "People think that Hailey stole Justin, but the truth is that Justin is just a fan of the beautiful Hailey," while another wrote: "HAILEY IS SERVING IDC WHAT ANYONE IS SAYING." More left behind various supportive emojis. One took issue with the lingerie picture, asking: "Was the underwear photo necessary?" Hailey simply captioned the pictures "November," with several green check emojis. Check out Hailey's latest Instagram post below.

Hailey Bieber Poses In White Lingerie

Hailey previously made headlines, earlier this year, amid rumors that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, were expecting their first child. She shot down the idea during an interview with GQ in October. “Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant.’ And that’s happened to me multiple times before,” Hailey said at the time. “There is something that’s disheartening about, ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?' It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a sh*t.'" Be on the lookout for further updates on Hailey Bieber on HotNewHipHop.

