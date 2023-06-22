Kim Kardashian and her reality show empire is still ongoing. While she and her family decided to leave E! a few years ago, they have picked back up on Hulu, with lots of success. Overall, the show is in its third season, and for the most part, fans have been enjoying it. Although not as many people are watching as before, Kim remains one of the most famous people on the planet. Sure, some people may not like that, but she certainly does not care. At the end of the day, no one is taking her off the reality TV throne.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, she has never been shy about opening up about her personal life. Of course, her sex tape with Ray J is what made her famous in the first place. Consequently, Kim hasn’t minded talking about sex. It has been a topic of discussion on her show, as well as some of the interviews she has done. For instance, she recently appeared on Hailey Bieber’s show which can be found on YouTube.

Kim Kardashian Gets NSFW

During this episode, the two played a game of “Truth Or Shot.” This led to a conversation about make-up sex and angry sex. Overall, Kim prefers to have make-up sex. Her reasoning for this is actually quite simple. In her mind, it is simply a lot more passionate. It was quite the confession, although she didn’t expand on it too much. Instead, the two moved on and got into a whole host of other topics.

Lately, Kim Kardashian has been teasing a new beau on The Kardashians. However, we don’t actually know who they are yet. Perhaps soon, we are going to find out. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news from the pop culture world, and beyond. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

