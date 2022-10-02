Hailey Bieber spoke candidly about her sex life with her husband, Justin Bieber, during her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Speaking with host Alex Cooper, Hailey discussed morning sex, doggy-style, threesomes, and more.

While saying that she and her husband prefer night-time sex, they “like morning [sex] too.”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Hailey also admitted: “I really like doggy-style.”

“My parents are going to listen to this,” she added. “I also have this theory that people don’t care about married people sex.”

As for threesomes, Hailey says it’s something she’s not interested in: “It’s funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting…. It doesn’t work for the two of us. We, personally, like that wouldn’t work. I think sometimes for some people it does, so I’ve heard. Some people are in open relationships. It works for a time but I feel like in the end it always doesn’t end up working. So I think the second you make the decision to do that, there’s never going back from that, and I just don’t know that I would ever be willing.”

Hailey and Justin began dating back in December 2015 but broke things off shortly afterward. They later reconciled in 2018 and married later that year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey discussed the rumors that she “stole” Justin from Selena Gomez.

Check out Hailey’s appearance on Call Her Daddy here.

[Via]