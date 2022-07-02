Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

All that said, it seems like the couple's hardships have only brought them closer. In a recent Instagram story, Hailey Bieber showed off an intimate kiss with her husband in order to celebrate Canada Day. The couple was then spotted on a romantic night out.

In Hailey's story, the model straddles Justin, who's lying shirtless on an exercise mat. The two stare at each other as Justin holds Hailey's head. "Happy Canada Day!" She wrote. "Kiss a Canadian if you know what's good 4 you." Whether Justin finished his workout remains a mystery.

The romance for the day didn't end there. On Friday night, the couple were spotted enjoying some time together on a date. Photos were taken of them leaving Sushi Park, a restaurant off Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood which is apparently one of their favorite establishments. As usual, their style was notable. Justin wore large reflective sunglasses and a bowl hat with clouds on it, while Hailey wore a white crop top and a black mini skirt, topped off with a black leather jacket.

Despite their respective health issues, the two have been staying busy. Justin recently released the single "Honest" with Don Toliver, and Hailey's been promoting her new skincare line, Rhode.

