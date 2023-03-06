Justin Bieber
- MusicUsher Promises He Has Something Coming With Justin Bieber After Missing Halftime ShowHe also revealed he reached out to numerous other stars about performing. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsJustin Bieber Did Not Perform At Super Bowl LVIII With USHER, Here's WhyThe longtime friends have numerous collaborations. So why did they not hit the field together? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicThe Kid Laroi Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper-Singer Worth?The ascent of The Kid Laroi in music, a tale of youthful energy and rapid rise to global acclaim.By Rain Adams
- MusicDrake Stunned As Justin Bieber Neglects To Invite Him To Leafs GameDrake joked about not getting an invite in Bieber's Instagram comments. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWhat Is Justin Bieber's Best-Selling Album?Delve into the lasting impact of Justin Bieber's album that redefined pop music with its introspective approach and innovative sound.By Rain Adams
- ViralAdam22 & Lena The Plug Recreate Iconic Justin & Hailey Bieber Ideas For HalloweenAdam22 and Lena The Plug Had a great Halloween plan.By Alexander Cole
- Relationships7 Celebrities Who Married Their FansDating in general is never easy, especially when you're famous. Yet, these celebrities were able to lock in love with people who were fans of their work.By Ronnia Cherry
- MusicSelena Gomez Follows SZA On Instagram After Justin Bieber CollabSelena has been working on a new album for some time now, while the TDE artist recently confirmed we'll hear the deluxe cut of "SOS" sometime this fall.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsJustin Bieber Is In His R&B Bag On Diddy's "Moments": StreamThe Canadian singer also linked up with SZA for the acoustic version of "Snooze" this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJustin Bieber Joins SZA In New Music Video For "Snooze"SZA's new "Snooze" video also features a snippet of an unreleased track.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureScooter Braun Drama: Artists Who Have Left Him BehindHere are some of the artists who have left Scooter Braun behind, including the recently reported artists that still have yet to confirm their status with their former manager.By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber & Scooter Braun Management Deal Will Continue, Sources ConfirmGossip blogs began reporting early this morning that the long-time affiliates haven't spoken in months, though "Entertainment Tonight" is calling cap.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Reacts To Frank Ocean's Coachella Set: "I Was Deeply Moved... He Continues To Set The Bar High"The California native's highly anticipated set didn't meet everyone's standards, though JB was certainly impressed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRihanna Has Become The Most Followed Woman on TwitterRihanna reaches a milestone on Twitter.By Randy Mitchell
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Recovers From Facial ParalysisJustin Bieber is on the road to recovery.By Justin Acosta
- RelationshipsJustin Bieber Supports Hailey Bieber Amid Drama With His Ex, Selena Gomez: "LUV U BABY"The Canadian's current partner and his former girlfriend have been wrapped up in an endless social media scuffle lately.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJustin Bieber Joins Don Toliver At Rolling Loud For "Private Landing" PerformanceDon Toliver brought Justin Bieber on stage to perform "Private Landing" for the first time ever. By Aron A.