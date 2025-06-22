Hailey Bieber Stirs Up Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors While Spotted In NYC Without Wedding Ring

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 634 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Justin and Hailey Bieber have fended off divorce rumors for years. Reassuring their love in public with statements and PDA.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage has been under a media spotlight for a while, with many curious about their relationship status. Hailey added to the speculation over the weekend, spotted around New York City without her wedding ring. 

Hailey’s solo trip follows weeks of fans worried about Justin Bieber’s well-being. Page Six broke the news of Hailey roaming New York City. The publication’s headline alludes to potential trouble in paradise. 

Hailey’s publicist offered no comment when reached for comment, but the missing ring fueled rumors that have followed the couple for years. Hailey briefly unfollowed Justin on Instagram earlier this year, which led to fans' curiosity.. She later said the incident was caused by a glitch when his account was reactivated.

More: Justin Bieber & Hailey Relationship Timeline: From Fan Tweets To Family Life

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Hialey shut down divorce rumors in 2024. At the time, she delivered a firm response to debunk the rumors. "Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong," she says. "Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion."

Since then, her response to the suspicion has never changed. In a recent Vogue interview, Hailey addressed the nonstop chatter about their relationship. She expressed frustration that, even after seven years of marriage and the birth of their son Jack last August, the speculation continues. 

“You’d think people would chill out by now,” she said.

 Justin has drawn concern for his well-being. According to sources, he’s been going through a difficult period. One insider shared that Hailey is worried but limited in how much she can help, saying, “She loves him deeply, but that doesn’t mean everything is perfect.”

Despite the gossip, the couple remains a subject of intense public interest. From their whirlwind romance to their transition into parenthood, their every move draws scrutiny. 

Hailey’s choice to go without her ring may speak volumes. Either way, it reflects a relationship that exists under a microscope. 

Until then, Justin Bieber’s health will remain a priority. 

More: Justin Bieber Recalls "Huge Fight" With Hailey Bieber In Strange Response To Her New "Vogue" Cover

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Super Bowl LVI Pregame Relationships Justin Bieber & Hailey Relationship Timeline: From Fan Tweets To Family Life 892
3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala - Arrivals Pop Culture Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Marriage Rumors With Firm Response 6.3K
Celebrities Attend The 2023 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5 Relationships Justin And Hailey Bieber's Baby Name Has A Deeper Meaning 1.6K
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 29, 2023 Relationships Justin Bieber Gets Sentimental With Baby Bump Pics Of Hailey Bieber 3.1K