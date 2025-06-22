Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage has been under a media spotlight for a while, with many curious about their relationship status. Hailey added to the speculation over the weekend, spotted around New York City without her wedding ring.

Hailey’s solo trip follows weeks of fans worried about Justin Bieber’s well-being. Page Six broke the news of Hailey roaming New York City. The publication’s headline alludes to potential trouble in paradise.

Hailey’s publicist offered no comment when reached for comment, but the missing ring fueled rumors that have followed the couple for years. Hailey briefly unfollowed Justin on Instagram earlier this year, which led to fans' curiosity.. She later said the incident was caused by a glitch when his account was reactivated.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Hialey shut down divorce rumors in 2024. At the time, she delivered a firm response to debunk the rumors. "Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong," she says. "Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion."

Since then, her response to the suspicion has never changed. In a recent Vogue interview, Hailey addressed the nonstop chatter about their relationship. She expressed frustration that, even after seven years of marriage and the birth of their son Jack last August, the speculation continues.

“You’d think people would chill out by now,” she said.

Justin has drawn concern for his well-being. According to sources, he’s been going through a difficult period. One insider shared that Hailey is worried but limited in how much she can help, saying, “She loves him deeply, but that doesn’t mean everything is perfect.”

Despite the gossip, the couple remains a subject of intense public interest. From their whirlwind romance to their transition into parenthood, their every move draws scrutiny.

Hailey’s choice to go without her ring may speak volumes. Either way, it reflects a relationship that exists under a microscope.