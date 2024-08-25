Justin And Hailey Bieber's Baby Name Has A Deeper Meaning

The couple welcomed their first child earlier this month.

The meaning behind Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's choice for the name of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, has been apparently revealed by E! News. The child, who the couple welcomed earlier this month, shares a name with Justin's father, Jeremy Jack Bieber. Justin confirmed his birth in a post on Instagram on August 23. Sharing a picture of Jack's feet, he wrote: " WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Tons of celebrity friends popped up in the comments section to share supportive messages. Among them were Tems, Ice Spice, Ty Dolla Sign, Chance The Rapper, DJ Khaled, and many more. Khloe Kardashian remarked: "Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much." Kevin Hart left behind a number of heart emojis.

Justin & Hailey Bieber Attend Super Bowl LVIII

For most of her pregnancy, Hailey attempted to keep the situation under wraps. Speaking with W Magazine in July, she explained that she luckily didn't grow too much, which made the decision easy. "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," she said, "I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff." Regardless, she eventually did want the world to know.

Justin & Hailey Welcome Their First Child

As for any future children, Justin previously told Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 that he's willing to have as many kids as Hailey is. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe," he said at the time. "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out—it's her body and whatever she wants to do—I think she wants to have a few." Be on the lookout for further updates on Justin and Hailey Bieber on HotNewHipHop.