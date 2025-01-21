Justin Bieber Unfollows His Wife Hailey On Instagram But Has An Explanation

Justin Bieber appeared to unfollow his wife, Hailey, on Instagram on Tuesday sparking rumors of a rift in their relationship. He has since clarified the move was not intentional. "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote in a post on his story. "Sh*t is getting suss out here."

Regardless of the clarification, fans on social media ran wild with the narrative. "Why do celebrity couples these days start having issues after having a kid?" one user wrote in response to Pop Base sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "This is so embarrassing for the both of them regardless of whether it's a publicity stunt or not. that's literally the mother of his child??" Others come to the couple's defense. "They're literally on vacation together with their child LMAO leave them alone," one fan posted.

Justin & Hailey Bieber Attend Super Bowl LVI

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber (right) and his wife Hailey Bieber in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Following the wildfires in Los Angeles, the Biebers are reportedly staying in Aspen, Colorado. Last week, they were spotted at a ski resort alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Justin shared a picture of Hailey on his Instagram Story, earlier this week, with the caption: "The greatest woman I have and will ever know." Justin and Hailey first got married back in September 2018. The two welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, back in August 2024. “Welcoming my son into the world has obviously changed my whole life. That has been the best part of the year for sure," Hailey told Elle during an interview back in October.

Justin Bieber Clarifies Unfollowing Hailey Bieber

In other news, Justin recently hinted at recording new music in a post on social media. In doing so, he shared a picture of himself with headphones on while holding a microphone. Check out Justin Bieber's post about unfollowing Hailey below.