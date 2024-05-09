Hailey Bieber Confirms Pregnancy With Adorable Photoshoot Alongside Husband Justin

Super Bowl LVI Pregame
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Baby Bieber is on the way.

Fans have long suspected that Hailey and Justin Bieber were ready to expand their family, and today, they confirmed just that. In a sweet new post, the model confirmed her pregnancy with a series of dreamy photos of her and the singer. In the black and white shots, Hailey poses in a lacy white Saint Laurent dress and matching veil, her baby bump on full display. Justin's seen with his arms wrapped around her, looking proud to share the news. He posted the same romantic carousel on his page. Neither of them included a caption, simply tagging each other.

Of course, fans couldn't be more excited for the happy couple, who tied the knot in September of 2018. It appears as though the pair could have renewed their vows at the scenic Hawaiian photoshoot destination. They're also seen standing in front of a pastor hand-in-hand in a few photos.

Hailey & Justin Bieber Share The Exciting News On Instagram

Countless peers are now showing love to the duo in their comments section. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Lori Harvey, and more have left them words of support. It remains unclear when exactly Hailey is expected to deliver their little one, but it's obvious that they're looking forward to it. In May of 2022, the Rhode founder admitted that she wanted a baby “so bad,” though she also noted how “scared” she was to become a mother. Earlier that year, she told The Wall Street Journal that she and Justin would start trying “in the next couple of years.”

What do you think of Hailey Bieber confirming that she's expecting her first child with her husband Justin? What about their romantic photoshoot in Hawaii? Are you excited for the happy couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

