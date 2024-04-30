The Game Defends Justin Bieber For Crying On IG: "He's Human"

The Game came to Justin Bieber's defense after the singer shared a candid picture of himself crying on Instagram over the weekend. In a comment on the post, Game explained that, at the end of the day, Bieber is still "human," and emotions can be uncontrollable. While many users online were supportive in response to the teary-eyed selfies, others shared jokes at his expense.

“He’s human," Game wrote, as caught by AllHipHop. "Rich or not, man or woman… he’s a person. People go through things. These things sometimes trigger uncontrollable emotions. Allow him & others to be vulnerable no matter the state. What’s funny is the folks in the comments acting like they don’t have bad days, moments or sh*t don’t get thick. Weird world.”

Bieber didn't add a caption to the post which featured several unrelated images as well so it's unclear what made him so upset. His wife, Hailey Bieber, also commented on the picture, simply remarking that he's a "pretty crier." Other fans wanted to know what could bring Justin to tears. "Plzz tell me why were u crying.. I'm dyyyiiinnggg to know !!" one user wrote. Another was supportive of his emotional expression: "I love that you’re not afraid to show your vulnerability and emotions. It’s always great to remember that behind every single celebrities, there’s still a human being. YOU ARE LOVED." Check out the post on Instagram below.

Justin Bieber Gets Candid On Instagram

While Justin didn't clarify what made him so emotional, the post comes shortly after the passing of his friend, Chris King, who he paid tribute to on the platform just days beforehand. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game and Justin Bieber on HotNewHipHop.

