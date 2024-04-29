Justin Bieber Breaks Down Into Tears In New IG Post, Hailey Labels Him A "Pretty Crier"

Justin Bieber shared a picture of himself in tears on his Instagram page, Sunday, prompting questions from fans. His wife, Hailey Bieber, reacted to the picture in the comments section by calling him a "pretty crier." Justin didn't add a caption to the post which featured several unrelated images so it's unclear what made him so upset.

"Justin, we are here for you brother," one supportive fan wrote in the comments section. Another wrote: "I love that you’re not afraid to show your vulnerability and emotions. It’s always great to remember that behind every single celebrities, there’s still a human being. YOU ARE LOVED." Others were more curious about the cause of Justin's tears. "Plzz tell me why were u crying.. I'm dyyyiiinnggg to know !!" one fan asked.

Justin & Hailey Bieber Step Out In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen at Cipriani after his concert at Barclays Center on June 04, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

While it's unclear what caused Justin to be so upset, the post comes after he paid tribute to his late friend Chris King on social media, earlier this month. Following the rapper's tragic passing, Justin wrote on his Instagram Story: “Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.” King was gunned down in an apparent robbery attempt outside of a music studio in Nashville at the age of 32. Check out Justin's latest post on Instagram below.

Justin Bieber Shares Selfie Of Himself Crying

The crying photo comes among numerous other selfies that feature Justin in a more uplifting frame of mind. In other Justin news, Usher recently confirmed that the two have something in the works. Be on the lookout for further updates on Justin Bieber on HotNewHipHop.

