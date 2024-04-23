Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, & More Artists Continue To Pay Tribute To Chris King

Several more artists have paid tribute to Chris King in the days since his death over the weekend. Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, and more have now posted on social media about the late rapper. He was gunned down in an apparent robbery attempt outside of a music studio in Nashville on Saturday.

“Love you bro. This one hurts,” Bieber wrote on his Instagram Story. “Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.” Just last December, King revealed in an Instagram post that he and the singer for roommates for a period of time.

Chris King Attends Trippie Redd's Toy Drive Meet & Greet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Chris King attends the Trippie Redd Toy Drive and meet & greet on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Trippie Redd/10K Projects)

Keke Palmer also came forward with a story about her friendship with King on Instagram. She shared a picture of the two of them on iChat with one another from many years ago. “Chris King! I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began,” she captioned the post. “ iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days. Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments. That was my high school. When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar. We were kids! And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother.”

Artists Pay Tribute To Chris King

Police have narrowed down an alleged suspect in the case to a teenager who is reportedly out on bond for a murder from 2021. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chris King on HotNewHipHop.

