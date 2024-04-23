Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, & More Artists Continue To Pay Tribute To Chris King

Chris King was a beloved figure in hip-hop.

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
304 Views
Chris King, DDG

Several more artists have paid tribute to Chris King in the days since his death over the weekend. Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, and more have now posted on social media about the late rapper. He was gunned down in an apparent robbery attempt outside of a music studio in Nashville on Saturday.

“Love you bro. This one hurts,” Bieber wrote on his Instagram Story. “Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.” Just last December, King revealed in an Instagram post that he and the singer for roommates for a period of time. 

Read More: Trippie Redd Confirms Chris King's Tragic Passing: "I'm So Hurt"

Chris King Attends Trippie Redd's Toy Drive Meet & Greet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Chris King attends the Trippie Redd Toy Drive and meet & greet on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Trippie Redd/10K Projects)

Keke Palmer also came forward with a story about her friendship with King on Instagram. She shared a picture of the two of them on iChat with one another from many years ago. “Chris King! I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began,” she captioned the post. “ iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days. Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments. That was my high school. When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar. We were kids! And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother.”

Artists Pay Tribute To Chris King

Police have narrowed down an alleged suspect in the case to a teenager who is reportedly out on bond for a murder from 2021. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chris King on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Chris King Shooting: Police Narrow Down Alleged Suspect

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Chris King (3)MusicChris King Shooting: Police Narrow Down Alleged Suspect392
Chris KingMusicTrippie Redd Confirms Chris King's Tragic Passing: "I'm So Hurt"31.5K
SOS LO/Death To NormalcyMusicSOS LO Enlists Trippie Redd & Chris King For New Single "Honorable Flex"1.9K
Big Show 2017MusicChris Brown Implores Fans To Recognize His Greatness In New Rant: "Don't Wait Till I'm Gone To Realize That!"2.4K