Chris King Shooting: Police Narrow Down Alleged Suspect

Police are looking for 19-year-old Adrian Cameron Jr. for the fatal shooting of Chris King in Nashville on Saturday. They authorized the criminal homicide warrant after he was identified as one of three alleged suspects involved in the robbery-related shooting outside of a music studio. Cameron is reportedly out on bond for the September 2021 murder of Josh Evans.

“The criminal homicide case was transferred from Juvenile Court to Criminal Court. As a part of his bond conditions, Cameron was on an ankle monitor. Data from the monitor shows it was cut off shortly after Saturday’s shooting,” police said, according to local news outlet, WSMV.

Chris King Attends Trippie Redd's Toy Drive Meet & Greet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Aaron Jamal and Chris King attend the Trippie Redd Toy Drive and meet & greet on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Trippie Redd/10K Projects)

After early rumors of King being targeted in a shooting, his longtime collaborator Trippie Redd confirmed the news on Instagram. "I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!! @whoischrisking," Trippie wrote. "I can’t catch a break." Afterward, several fans and celebrities shared tributes for the late rapper. Actor Keke Palmer was among them. She shared a screenshot of the two of them on iChat from many years ago. "Chris King! I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began. iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days. Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible," she wrote in part.

Trippie Redd Pays Tribute To Chris King

DJ Scheme also mourned King on Twitter. "It’s so sad this community of artist/friends has gotten this small," he wrote "All because of gun violence or drugs. I know we were just a wave in hip-hop but man this really the life we live. I hate to see someone I’ve known since the beginning days be gone… Everyone make sure u send ur love to Trippie and everyone at 1400 today please." Be on the lookout for further updates on the shooting of Chris King on HotNewHipHop.

