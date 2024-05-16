Chris King’s Alleged Murderer Is Now The Most Wanted Man In Nashville 

Last month, it was revealed that Chris King tragically passed away at the age of 32. The beloved performer's death was confirmed by one of his longtime friends and collaborators, Trippie Redd. "I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!! @whoischrisking," he wrote. "I can’t catch a break." Reportedly, his untimely death was the result of an attempted robbery gone wrong.

According to AllHipHop, the rapper and some friends were confronted by three men, and shots were allegedly fired. The rapper succumbed to his injuries, while one of his friends was injured and survived. The man accused of fatally shooting Chris King, 19-year-old Adrien Cameron, has allegedly been on the run ever since. Cameron is also believed to have removed his ankle monitor after carrying out the alleged crime, as he was out on bond for a separate homicide case from 2021.

Authorities Urge Anyone With Information On Adrien Cameron To Come Forward

Now, based on a new Facebook post by the Nashville Metro Police from earlier this week, he's the most wanted man in the city. Officials are urging the public to provide them with any and all information they may have on the suspect's whereabouts. The post says he's currently wanted for alleged "Criminal Homicide and Failure to Appear." As fans continue to mourn the loss of Chris King, countless peers have shared heartfelt posts about his passing including Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, and more. Keke Palmer also penned an emotional message about their friendship, praising him for his sense of humor and kindness.

"Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments. That was my high school. When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar. We were kids! And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother," she wrote last month. What do you think of Chris King's alleged killer becoming the most-wanted man in Nashville? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

