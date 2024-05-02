Lil Baby Artist Dirty Tay Gets 17-Year Sentence For Allegedly Shooting Toddler In The Head

Back in August of 2022, Dirty Tay was arrested for the alleged shooting of a three-year-old boy and his father. The Atlanta-based rapper, born Kentavious Wright, is signed to Lil Baby's 4PF record label. At the time, he was reportedly booked into Fulton County Jail after a traffic stop on numerous counts. The counts included alleged attempted murder, aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and more. His girlfriend, who was with him during the traffic stop, was also taken into custody at the time. Reportedly, authorities found a gun on her person which allegedly belonged to Dirty Tay.

Allegedly, the boy and his father were leaving a barbershop when a Kia pulled up next to them, and someone in the car opened fire. The toddler was reportedly shot in the head, though the bullet was later removed and he's since recovered. Further details of the alleged crime have not been revealed at the time of writing, but the Atlanta Police Department claimed it was likely gang-related and that the three-year-old's father was the target. Dirty Tay previously denied being involved, telling Instagram followers, “I’m innocent the news is not always right don’t bash me because of allegations."

Dirty Tay Accepts 25-Year Plea Deal, 17 To Serve

According to a new post by No Jumper, he's now been sentenced to 17 years behind bars. Reportedly, he accepted a plea deal of 25 years, 17 to serve and eight on probation. Dirty Tay's sentence has garnered reactions from countless social media users, many of which are expressing outrage over the seemingly low sentence.

