New York Rapper Naz GPG Arrested For Alleged Shooting That Struck 4-Year-Old Child

Naz GPG, a rapper from New York, was reportedly arrested by authorities for a shooting that resulted in a four-year-old boy getting shot. Moreover, the specific charges against him are attempted second-degree murder, multiple assault offenses, and weapons possession charges, as well. According to CBS News, the shooting occurred on July 26 shortly after midnight on the Upper West Side. Furthermore, police claimed that a car drove on West 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue and shot at a residence. A bullet hit the child in the leg while his mother, who was with him, suffered no injuries.

In addition, a video surfaced online on Wednesday (August 9) of the arrest, with officers apprehending Naz. Not only that, but you can hear his sister asking for his girlfriend’s phone number so she could inform her of the situation. Also, she asked for his chain from police, who did not seem conducive to that idea in the clip. From what court documents indicate in relation to the specific charges, the MC pleaded not guilty to all charges he stands accused of.

Naz GPG’s Sister At His Arrest

With bail or bond set at $500,000, this is still a developing story that will surely shape the rapper’s career moving forward. A witness to the alleged crime spoke to the aforementioned news outlet about what they saw, making Naz’s case tougher. “When I got to the door right there, that’s why I heard the mother screaming,” they recalled. “So when I came, I seen the kid right there on the floor. He had blood all over him. So then when I came out, there’s an ambulance standing right over there, so I ran to the ambulance and I told them that I heard some gunshots and there’s a kid on the floor.”

Meanwhile, a man also suffered injuries as a result of this alleged attack, as a bullet grazed his foot. These victims, police believe, are not the targets that Naz intended to harm, and the four-year-old recovered from his injuries in a hospital. Police also clarified that they sought two suspects in this case, and it’s unknown whether they arrested another. This came shortly after authorities arrested Nas EBK, a fellow New York rapper, for terroristic threats. For the latest news and updates on crime within hip-hop, stay logged into HNHH.

