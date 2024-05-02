Another Of Michael Porter Jr's Brothers Was Arrested On DWI Charges

One of the brothers of Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr. was arrested in Missouri on suspicion of driving while intoxicated less than three weeks after the other brother received a six-year jail term related to a tragic incident in Denver. According to reports, Jevon Porter, 20, was taken into custody on April 27 at about 1:30 a.m. According to the record, he was detained for DWI, which includes drinking and driving. A summons resulted in his release. Jevon Porter previously played college basketball at Pepperdine University before transferring to Loyola Marymount.

This recent news comes on the heels of Michael Porter Jr.'s other brother, Coban Porter, who was sentenced to six years in prison after his deadly DUI. He was charged with DUI homicide after running a red light after a night of drinking and killing a young mother who was working. Coban Porter admitted to driving drunk in the early hours of the morning on January 22, when the incident took place. Jontay Porter, another of Michael's brothers, was banned from the NBA for life after being found to have violated the league's gambling policy. Jontay manipulated his stats and gave a group of better information regarding his status for games.

The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster for Michael Porter Jr. and the Porter family. MPJ is currently preparing for his and the Denver Nuggets' second-round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets just finished off their hard-fought series with the Los Angeles Lakers this past weekend. MPJ has been dealing with playing against LeBron and Anthony Davis while dealing with his brother going to prison and his other brother getting banned from the NBA. Now, his younger brother is in serious trouble as well.

MPJ and the Nuggets face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The series is going to be an entertaining and must-see matchup for hooops fans. There will be a lot of weighing on the mind of one of the defending champions' best players. Despite the troubling news, Porter Jr. has performed extremely well in the playoffs so far. Overall, the Porter family is dealing with a lot of negativity.

