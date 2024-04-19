Michael Porter Jr.'s Brother Coban Porter Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Fatal DUI

The Brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. is now sentenced to six years in prison for a fatal DUI. Overall, Coban Porter was found guilty of DUI vehicular homicide after pleading guilty to the charges. Porter entered a plea agreement earlier this year and admitted to the crime of crashing into and killing Kathy Rothman. Additionally, Porter admitted to driving drunk in the early hours of the morning on January 22nd. After running a red light, Porter crashed into the victim's driver's side.

As part of his plea deal, Coban Porter will serve six years in prison. He could have served up to eight years, but the judge sentenced him to two different charges that will run concurrently. Rothman was a mother and Uber Driver and was working the night she was killed by Porter. Connie Johnson, Rothman's mother, said of the ruling, "This pain and trauma has become my worst reality." She continued, "My life ended along with my sweet, innocent daughter." The victim's family has filed two other lawsuits. One lawsuit alleges the bar Coban Porter was at overserved him.

Michael Porter Jr.'s Brother Will Serve Six Years In Prison

DENVER, COLORADO - MMARCH 11 Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets is introduced as part of the strarting lineup in a game against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena on March 11 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

"You have clearly been called upon, for lack of a better phrase, to make good on this tragedy," said Denver District Court Judge Ericka Englert, speaking to Coban Porter. "Do what you can to use this opportunity to educate others" about the dangers of driving drunk." Englert also added that the fact that Coban seems like a good person adds to the tragedy of the case. In their testimony, Coban Porter's family and friends praised him as a good person and gifted basketball player. Additionally, they described him as a man of real regret, kindness, and compassion.

During his freshman year in 2021–2022, Coban Porter started eight games for the University of Denver basketball team. Coban admitted in his testimony that this wasn't the first time he had driven drunk. Additionally, he said the crime was not an accident. "All I can really say is 'I'm sorry,'" Porter said. "I hope that somehow, someway, I'll be able to make a difference." Additionally, Jontay Porter, brother of Michal and Coban, was recently banned from the NBA for life for violating the league's betting policies.

