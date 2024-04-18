Joel Embiid And The Sixers Beat Jimmy Butler And The Heat To Secure Playoff Spot

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have officially made the NBA playoffs. The Sixers faced off against the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat in a close game. Philly won the game in dramatic fashion, overcoming a 13-point deficit and ultimately winning 105-104. Embiid and the Sixers will face the no. 2 seed New York Knocks, led by Jalen Brunson, in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Embiid and the Sixers struggled early in what was an ugly game of basketball. The Heat dug in defensively and deployed a zone defense that caused headaches for Embiid and his teammates. Nevertheless, the Sixers figured out Miami's scheme. They erased the deficit and closed out the game with a surprising offensive explosion from Nic Batum. The Knicks are a similarly gritty team with a lot more offensive power. With Embiid still trying to shake off the rust after a prolonged absence due to injury, it's going to be a tough series.

Read More: USA Basketball: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, And More Announced For Olympic Roster

Joel Embiid Found Nic Batum To Close Out The Heat

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 17: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers is guarded by Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the third quarter during the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament at the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The most important stretch of the game saw Nic Batum start to go off. All the attention Joel Embiid receives when he has the ball leaves his teammate with some good looks; once he starts to find Batum, the game changes, and Philly is able to fend off a gritty Miami Heat team. Batum went 5-7 from three, and the Sixers wouldn't have won the game without his offensive explosion. Jimmy Butler was hampered by an injury he sustained in the first half. Although he played through it, he wasn't as effective down the stretch. The Heat will play the Bulls tomorrow to decide the 8th seed in the East.

The Sixers will try to get Joel Embiid back to peak performance. He's the most dominant player in the East when he is at his best. The Knicks will zero in on Embiid much like the Heat did, leaving the rest of the Sixers to step up. Tyrese Maxey will have to perform like the all-star he is, and the rest of the supporting cast need to fill in the gaps. It will be a much closer series than the seeding suggests. The Sixers face off against the Knicks on Saturday.

Read More: Klay Thompson Roasted For Shocking Stat Line As Warriors Miss Playoffs

[via]