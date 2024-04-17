Klay Thompson Roasted For Shocking Stat Line As Warriors Miss Playoffs

Kaly Thompson and the Warriors crashed out of the NBA Play-in tournament last night, missing a chance at the Playoffs. Golden State faced off against the Sacramento Kings, who ran away with the game behind stellar performances from De'Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray. Steph Curry did all he could, but it was not enough, especially when his fellow Splash Brother had such a terrible game. Klay Thompson finished the night without hitting a shot, and his performance has drawn criticism.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Warriors and Thompson. Thompson's play has been the subject of discussion all season, with fans realizing he has lost a step. Between Thompson's decline and Draymond's antics, the Warriors were put in a tough spot to make the playoffs. Nevertheless, they had a chance but ultimately didn't rise to the occasion. Thompson's future with the Warriors is one of their biggest question marks going forward and signals the end of the Golden State dynasty.

Read More: Klay Thompson Speaks On The Pain Of The 2016 NBA Finals

Klay Thompson's Stat Line Is Shockingly Bad

Klay Thompson's performance has fans telling him to get ready to play in China. In a must-win game, Thompson went 0-10 from the field and 0-6 from three, and it may have looked worse than what the stat line says. NBA fans live on social media for someone to have a stinker like Klay had last night. When you factor in the Warriors' success over the years, it feels like a celebration of their downfall. Young up-and-coming player Keegan Murray, a sharpshooter in his own right, ironically had a Thompson-esque performance to send the Warriors home.

The Warriors' future is up in the air. Their dynasty is finally looking like it's over for good. Klay Thompson will be looking for a new deal with the Warriors, but investing in Klay at this point in his career doesn't seem smart. They also have to decide if Draymond Green is worth having around despite his antics and how they impact the team. Despite his teammates' downfall, Steph is still one of the best players in the league. It's possible last night was the last game the Splash Brothers played together.

Read More: USA Basketball: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, And More Announced For Olympic Roster

[Via]