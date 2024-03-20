Cam'ron & Mase Troll Draymond Green With Roc Nation & JAY-Z Comparison

Cam'ron and Mase weighed in on Draymond Green's recent comments on LeBron James not appearing on his podcast during their show, It Is What It Is. In doing so, they compared Green joining Klutch Sports to artists signing to Roc Nation and expecting a feature from JAY-Z.

Green had been discussing James teaming up with JJ Redick to launch a new podcast, Mind the Game. On his own eponymous podcast, Green explained: "I’m a little upset that LeBron James is going on a podcast, and he still hasn’t been on 'The Draymond Green Show.' But when it’s your own thing, you kind of can’t say anything, so I guess I’ll live with it for now. Pick the bone with him that I got to pick with him later."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Cam'ron performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Mase and Cam discussed the quote on the latest episode of It Is What It Is. "It's almost like being on Roc Nation and you can't get the verse," Mase said, sparking Cam'ron to remark:" And, that happens a lot. You go to Roc Nation thinking you getting that Hov verse." Mase added: "There's a few n****s thought they was gonna get the Hov verse. You still waiting for that Hov verse." From there, Cam'ron got more serious on the topic. "As far as Draymond is concerned, I know they good friends and Draymond's been doing this for a long time-- longer than we have anyway, and I think Draymond was one of the first athletes that was like, 'New Media.' I think what's going on now is that the market-- never for LeBron James. I'm just saying in general. It's starting to get oversaturated," he said.

