Stephen A Smith Lights Twitter On Fire After Suggesting Klay Thompson & Draymond Green Deserve Statues

If you are looking for an entertaining debate about sports, then look no further than ESPN's First Take. The show is always providing hilarious and sometimes heated back-and-forth shouting matches. That is thanks in large part to longtime sports media figure Stephen A. Smith. The topic that is breaking the internet this time involves his signature Stephen's A-List segment where the list is always "fluid." JJ Redick and Shannon Sharpe were in on it as well as the trio dissected his top five NBA players that deserve to be immortalized outside of their respective arenas. Stephen A. made the statement that Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson and Draymond Green need statues when they eventually retire.

This debate was sparked due to Kendrick Perkins comments during the halftime show for the Lakers versus Nuggets game. That would be the night in which LeBron James reached 40,000 points. JJ and Sharpe would go on to disagree with the list, saying players like Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, and Kevin Durant deserved to be on the list instead. However, Twitter is a tizzy more so due to the fact that Stephen A. said Klay and Draymond deserve statues, the two Warriors that helped Steph Curry win four rings.

Stephen A.'s Statue Argument For The Warriors Stars Has Fans Divided

One person claims that people do not know basketball if they disagree with SA. "The fact that there are mfs in this comment section that seriously believe Klay and Draymond shouldn’t get statues is the reason i can’t talk ball with half of y’all on here." It looks like one other hoop fanatic will not be getting talked to, because he has the total opposite opinion. "This has been Klay and Draymond legacy for the past 4 seasons." His tweet includes a meme of Steph asking for help after scoring so many points, while Klay and the others say, "Shoot that s*** Steph!" Hilariously, Draymond is looking to pick fights, "Lollll imma punch somebody."

