Draymond Green Returning To Warriors Facility

Draymond Green is reportedly returning to the Warriors facility as he begins to work his way back towards the end of his indefinite suspension. "Golden State’s Draymond Green — on an indefinite league suspension since Dec. 13 — is expected to return to the Warriors’ facility in the coming days to start ramping up to resume play again, sources tell ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski reported on X. While Green's suspension still allowed him to practice with the Warriors, he has reportedly been spending time away from the team to focus on his return and his recovery.

As mentioned by Wojnarowski, it has been nearly a month since Green was put on indefinite suspension. The decision came after the veteran hit a Suns player in the head. The incident came days after Green finished a five-game suspension for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. In his absence, the Warriors have gone 6-4 but sit just outside the playoffs in 11th. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Stephen A. Thinks Warriors Will Move From On Draymond Green

A lot has been said about Green's suspension. Furthermore, at least one pundit believes it could be the end of his time with Golden State. "I think the appropriate question is - is this the end of Draymond Green in Golden State? Because if I'm the Golden State Warriors, if they are looking to trade him and move on from him, who could blame them at this particular moment in time? Because I don't know what future Draymond Green has with this team," Stephen A. Smith said on Get Up! the morning after Green's suspension.

However, Green does have his defenders. "😆This fool is my favorite basketball 🏀 player, WTF Is wrong wit him. 🤷🏽‍♂️that was a mistake, I will apologize for him. 🤨come on it’s a physical game," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram the day after the incident that got Green suspended. Green has remained mostly silent himself since his suspension

