Draymond Green Hits Up LeBron James' Birthday Party Amid NBA Suspension

Draymond Green is still having fun.

BYAlexander Cole
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Draymond Green and LeBron James are the best of friends. Overall, whenever it comes to LeBron, Green is quick to defend the man's legacy. If you want a good friend, you need to find yourself someone like Green. He will always be there for you when you need him, and he will defend you as though his livelihood depends on it. While Green has caught a lot of flack for his association with LeBron over the years, he is still a friend. So much so that he was in Los Angeles last night to celebrate the man.

Over the weekend, LeBron officially turned 39 years old. It is hard to imagine the king of basketball being that old. However, he is still playing at a very high level despite his age. Last night, James decided to head to Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles for his party. According to TMZ, there was a stacked guest list. This is a guest list that included Jay-Z, Beyonce, Anthony Davis, and even Green. There was even a theme to the event and in some photos obtained by the outlet, Green and others had on some flashy attire.

Read More: Steve Kerr Addresses Draymond Green Suspension

Draymond Green In LA

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a no call against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The timing of this is interesting as Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA recently. This all took place after he swung his arm and hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Now, Green has to go through counseling and he can only return once he goes through a few steps. Whether or not that return will happen soon, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of the Green suspension, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite athletes.

Read More: Draymond Green Suspension Supported By Steve Kerr

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.