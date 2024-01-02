Draymond Green Hits Up LeBron James' Birthday Party Amid NBA Suspension

Draymond Green and LeBron James are the best of friends. Overall, whenever it comes to LeBron, Green is quick to defend the man's legacy. If you want a good friend, you need to find yourself someone like Green. He will always be there for you when you need him, and he will defend you as though his livelihood depends on it. While Green has caught a lot of flack for his association with LeBron over the years, he is still a friend. So much so that he was in Los Angeles last night to celebrate the man.

Over the weekend, LeBron officially turned 39 years old. It is hard to imagine the king of basketball being that old. However, he is still playing at a very high level despite his age. Last night, James decided to head to Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles for his party. According to TMZ, there was a stacked guest list. This is a guest list that included Jay-Z, Beyonce, Anthony Davis, and even Green. There was even a theme to the event and in some photos obtained by the outlet, Green and others had on some flashy attire.

Draymond Green In LA

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a no call against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The timing of this is interesting as Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA recently. This all took place after he swung his arm and hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Now, Green has to go through counseling and he can only return once he goes through a few steps. Whether or not that return will happen soon, remains to be seen.

