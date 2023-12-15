Steve Kerr Addresses Draymond Green Suspension

Steve Kerr addressed the indefinite suspension of Draymond Green after the Warriors dropped their third consecutive game on Thursday night. "The one who choked Rudy, the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf, the one who punched Jordan last year -- that's the guy who needs to change. This is not just about an outburst on the court. It's about his life. It's about someone who I believe in, someone I have known for decades, who I love for his loyalty. There is a lot of this that has to happen with people who are experts in this field. My role in this is to support Draymond as best I can. We want to give him the space, time and assistance he needs to make a significant change. We're not qualified to offer some of the things he needs," Kerr said.

However, some believe that the Warriors are no longer in a position to help Green. Sources who spoke to ESPN this week said the Warriors had "lost their leverage" with Green after failing to adequately punish him for punching Jordan Poole last season. Stephen A. Smith said on First Take that "no one would blame" the Warriors if they sought to trade Green.

Read More: 50 Cent Apologizes On Draymond Green's Behalf After NBA Announces "Indefinite Suspension"

Rudy Gobert Feels "Empathy" For Draymond Green

However. Kerr wasn't the only person to address Green's suspension Thursday night. "I have empathy for him. You see somebody that's not well inside and suffering. You take away the game and all that, and you want somebody to be well and be able to do what we do every night and compete and be happy," Rudy Gobert told ESPN.

However, Gobert, who was placed in a chokehold by Green during an altercation last month, believed the indefinite suspension was necessary. "I'm not sure what that really means, so it's hard to tell. I mean, you don't want someone to get badly hurt. You've got to fix that. That's it," Gobert said. Furthermore, the Warriors lost their first game of Green's latest suspension, falling 121-113 to the Clippers.

Read More: Nick Young Says Draymond Green Tried To Punch Him Like Jordan Poole

[via]