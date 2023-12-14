50 Cent Apologizes On Draymond Green's Behalf After NBA Announces "Indefinite Suspension"

50 Cent has come to the defense of Draymond Green after Green was "indefinitely suspended" by the NBA. "😆This fool is my favorite basketball 🏀 player, WTF Is wrong wit him. 🤷🏽‍♂️that was a mistake, I will apologize for him. 🤨come on it’s a physical game," Fif wrote on Instagram.

Green was ejected, and later suspended, for hitting the Suns' Jusuf Nurkić in the head with a spinning backhand earlier this week. It marked Green's 18th career ejection and tied his single-season high of three ejections after just 15 games. Per the NBA's statement on the decision, the suspension "takes into account Green's repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts." While Green did apologize for the incident, the NBA has chosen to come down hard on the veteran. The Warriors will meet with Green and his agent, Rich Paul, to devise a rehabilitative program to help Green return to the court.

What Does Draymond Green's "Indefinite Suspension" Mean?

The punishment Green received means that he cannot play for the Warriors until the NBA says he can. This is different from a more standard suspension, which is served over a set number of games. Case in point, Green was suspended for five games after placing Rudy Gobert in a chokehold last month. Additionally, Green's salary will be docked $153,941 per game that he misses. However, this increases to $202,922 per game after his 20th missed game. The Warriors are 10-13 and have lost three of their last four games.

Neither Green nor the Warriors have released a statement about the suspension. However, head coach Steve Kerr did criticize Green for his actions following the ejection. "We need him. We need Draymond. He knows that. We've talked to him. He's got to find a way to keep his poise and be out there for his teammates," Kerr said. The Warriors have said they will address the suspension at a shootaround ahead of their game against the Clippers tonight.

