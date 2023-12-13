50 Cent Takes Yet Another Shot At Diddy With A.I. Generated Tupac Photo

A few months ago a man was finally arrested over the murder of Tupac Shakur more than 25 years ago. Because of his long-rumored vague association with the slaying, that opened Diddy up to some scrutiny online. Nobody was quicker to scrutinize the rap mogul than 50 Cent, who reignited a beef between the two. But if Diddy thought that was bad, he probably wasn't ready for what followed.

Last month, singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy making some pretty serious allegations of abuse against the rapper. Though that case was settled relatively quickly it turned out to be just the first in a series of lawsuits. The very serious subject matter at hand did stop a lot of people from joking about the issue. But one person it hasn't stopped is 50 Cent. 50 has gone on an unrelenting trolling campaign targeting Diddy with jokes, funny photoshops, and even a few genuine claims on his Instagram. In the best moments of his trolling campaign, he's expressed interest in making a documentary about the allegations against Diddy with the proceeds going to sexual assault victims. He's also claimed interest in taking on a role at Revolt following Diddy's departure from the company in the way of the recent allegations. Check out his newest attack below.

50 Cent Going After Diddy Again

In his newest jab at Diddy, 50 Cent made use of new AI technology. He had an artificial intelligence create a photo of him and Tupac in a studio together taking a selfie. "Karma is a mother f*cker brother love, brother love, brother love," 50 captioned the post, continuing to not be shy about who he's taking aim at.

Throughout 2023 50 has been on The Final Lap tour with Busta Rhymes. The massive undertaking has seen 50 travel all around the world playing hype shows. What do you think of 50 Cent's newest shots at Diddy? Do you think he should follow through on his promise to make a documentary about the allegations against the rap mogul? Let us know in the comment section below.

