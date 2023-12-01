50 Cent Continues Relentless Diddy Trolling Campaign Online

50 isn't letting Cassie's lawsuit against the rapper fade away.

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro

Diddy has been dealing with quite a bit recently. It started when Cassie filed a lawsuit against him which was full of allegations of a variety of abuse. Even though the pair reached a settlement very quickly after it was made public, that didn't stop people from reacting to it and discussing it online. Things got even worse in the aftermath when two more lawsuits were filed against him.

Nobody has taken more shots at Diddy publicly than 50 Cent. The two have been longtime foes and like many of his adversaries, 50 doesn't hold back when criticizing them online. "Damn this bad 😆😝brother love going out bad," he captioned a recent Instagram post making jokes about Diddy and Cassie's lawsuit. "50 must live in a glass house cus he throwing stones without a care in the world and sleeping peacefully," one of the top comments reads. It's one of many jokes about how 50 has a troubled history of his own that probably makes his criticisms a bit less biting. Check out his newest shots at Diddy below.

50 Cent's Newest Shots At Diddy

Earlier this month, 50 Cent revealed that he's working on a new album. It isn't clear how soon it'll appear because he's been on tour all year. "When I'm not moving around and I'm not touring and doing things, it's going to permit me to focus on creating music. You'll get a little more of what you get from Dr. Dre and Eminem from me at that point," he promised during a live show.

50 hasn't been on tour alone though. He was accompanied by Busta Rhymes who recently revealed something amazing at a Q&A event with fans. He shared that he lost 37 pounds this year while on The Final Lap tour with 50 Cent. The tour has made dozens of stops all over the world since it first took off in July. What do you think of 50 Cent once again taking shots at Diddy for his lawsuits on social media? Let us know in the comment section below.

