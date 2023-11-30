Busta Rhymes Reveals How Much Weight He Lost While On Tour With 50 Cent

For the entire second half of 2023, Busta Rhymes has been on tour with 50 Cent. The Final Lap Tour kicked off all the way back in July and is still going until next month. In total, the pair will have played an astonishing 103 all over the world across three different legs of the tour. It's all in celebration of the 20th anniversary of 50's smash hit album Get Rich Or Die Tryin'. Though the tour hasn't been without its controversies it's been met with rave reviews from fans. As it turns out even Busta himself found an entirely new appreciation for it.

During a recent Q&A with fans, Busta Rhymes described himself as "sexy" which was met with laughter and applause from fans. He explains that across the massive tour, he lost an impressive 37 pounds. That revelation is also met by applause from the fans in attendance. It's both a hilarious moment for the notoriously funny rapper and an impressive achievement. Check out the full clip of the interactions below.

Busta Rhymes Lost 37 Pounds On Tour

Last week, Busta Rhymes dropped his highly anticipated new album BLOCKBUSTA. The album featured production from a trio of legends including Timbaland, Pharrell, and Swizz Beatz. It's also packed with high-profile features including Quavo, Young Thug, BIA, Coi Leray, DaBaby, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, and many more. The album is already off to a good start with each of its three single well over 1 million streams on Spotify and "BEACH BALL" with BIA over 2 million.

Earlier this week, Busta Rhymes admitted that he wanted a truce with Charlamagne Tha God. Busta recently appeared on an episode of The Breakfast Club and even though Charlamagne wasn't there, Busta took the opportunity to call for a truce. He told Charlamagne to pull up next time so they could have a proper truce on air. What do you think of Busta Rhymes revealing that he lost nearly 40 pounds while on tour with 50 Cent this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

