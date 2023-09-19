50 Cent Roasts Busta Rhymes’ NSFW Performance

Whether friend or foe, 50 Cent will not hesitate to roast you. Over the years, many individuals fell victim to his online antics, including the casts of BMF and Power. However, more often than not, its cherished members of the hip-hop community end up becoming the butt-end of the joke. Busta Rhymes is no exception, even if they’re currently on a global tour together. In fact, 50 Cent took great pleasure in roasting Busta Rhymes over his suggestive performance in Minneapolis on Friday night.

For those unaware, Busta Rhymes dangled his microphone around his crotch area while performing “I Know What You Want” before beginning to serenade an audience member who caught his attention. “We f**king tonight. I see your love for me, baby,” Busta told the fan while getting even more explicit with his microphone. The entirety of the situation left many fans online traumatized but 50 Cent felt as though Busta Rhymes actually took that move from him.

50 Cent Trolls Busta Rhymes

Shortly after the video went viral, 50 Cent shared the clip to his Instagram account and he had plenty to say. The Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper called out Busta Rhymes for apparently copying him. “BUSTA stole this move from me, I use to do this to magic stick 10 years ago. LOL,” he wrote. Still, he felt like Busta Rhymes was too old to be trying this during his performances. “Now it just feels dirty, inappropriate unnecessary LMAO this is giving, your old uncle at the barbecue that won’t go sit down vibes right,” he added.

At this point, Busta Rhymes should be aware of 50 Cent’s humor. After all, they’ve spent a whole summer together on the road. 50 Cent previously trolled Busta for having the “strongest neck in hip-hop,” leading to a heated back-and-forth online. Evidently, the “Touch It” rapper found the humor in Fif’s post, commenting a slew of laughing emojis. Check out 50 Cent’s reaction above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

