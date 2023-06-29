Nearly 25 years after they began feuding, 50 Cent still doesn’t miss an opportunity to troll Ja Rule. Over the weekend, Ja Rule took the stage at Nelly’s Hot In Herre Festival in Toronto, Canada, and kickstarted his set in the oddest way possible. An emergency medical technician brought out Ja Rule in a stretcher before being resuscitated back to life. “Ayo, let these n***as know who I am. I’m one of the three, n***a!” he declared before starting to perform.

Although fans began screaming, the built-up anticipation didn’t seem to translate well online. Fans began piling onto Ja Rule for his theatrical intro. It didn’t take long for 50 Cent to chime in on the matter. Fif shared a screenshot of Ginuwine’s performance on 106 & Park where he was similarly wheeled out on a stretcher, although he didn’t really provide a comment as you’d expect. “LOL WTF,” he wrote. “I ain’t gotta say shit stupid [ninja emoji]’s SMH,” he added with a face palm emoji.

Read More: Tony Yayo Blasts DJ Vlad For Question About 50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef

50 Cent Vs. Ja Rule Continues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

This is not the first time in recent months that 50 Cent began poking at his adversary, Ja Rule. In March, Fif paid a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves to commemorate the partnership between the NBA team and Sire Spirits. “We had a curse! Somebody fucked up, and they let Ja Rule perform at halftime,” 50 Cent wrote, referencing the “Thug Lovin’” rapper’s cringy halftime performance in 2019. “Now, what we’re gonna do is take the curse off!”

Although Ja hasn’t responded to 50 Cent’s latest jab, he fired back at the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ artist’s mention of his name. “#RENTFREE Only thing Curtis lifting up is his skirt… 50 been on my d**k he love my style lmao. And now the curse has been extended,” he wrote. We’ll keep you posted on any response from Ja Rule. Check out 50 Cent’s post above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read More: 50 Cent Warns Ja Rule: “It Ain’t Over Till One Of Us Gone”