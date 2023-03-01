Hot In Herre
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa Appears Unfazed By "It's Getting Hot" CriticismNLE Choppa is laughing at critics.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa Pays Tribute To Nelly In New Track “It’s Getting Hot," Social Media ReactsNLE Choppa's new song is "Nelly-approved."By Caroline Fisher
- Beef50 Cent Trolls Ja Rule For "Stupid" Stretcher StuntJa Rule came out on a stretcher at Nelly's Hot In Herre Festival in Toronto. By Aron A.
- MusicNelly Announces "Hot In Herre" Festival With Rick Ross, T.I. & MoreHot In Herre Festival will take place in Toronto in June.By Thomas Galindo