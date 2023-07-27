NLE Choppa Appears Unfazed By “It’s Getting Hot” Criticism

NLE Choppa recently announced his next song, “It’s Getting Hot,” for release tomorrow (July 28). The track samples Nelly’s iconic early-2000s hit, “Hot In Herre.” He gave fans a preview of the upcoming music video, where he’s also seen dressed head-to-toe like Nelly. He wears a white sweatband and baggy clothes, and the video shares a lot in common with the original. Upon the announcement, NLE Choppa was immediately hit with countless Tweets claiming that the Nelly tribute is a disaster.

Though Twitter has been flooded with users trashing the song, NLE Choppa doesn’t appear to mind. One user shared a Tweet hating on the track, even claiming that it’s the worst they’ve heard all year. “Not to be dramatic when I say this but this might be the worst song of 2023,” they commented on a clip of the video. The rapper later replied with several laughing emojis, showing that he’s fortunately been able to brush the hate off.

Read More: NLE Choppa Pays Tribute To Nelly In New Track “It’s Getting Hot,” Social Media Reacts

NLE Choppa Laughs At Critics

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) July 27, 2023

The rapper then went on to write a now-deleted Tweet, telling followers that they’ve “Gotta listen to the whole song first to even give an opinion.” “This only a few seconds of the song lol,” he added alongside a winking emoji. Though for some it’s a hard pass, others are into the catchy new song.

NLE Choppa took to Instagram yesterday, revealing that “It’s Getting Hot” is officially “Nelly-approved.” Nelly had shared a snippet of the music video to his Instagram Story, writing “Go Up Nephew.” Luckily, Nelly is in support of the tribute, meaning that NLE Choppa has one less critic. Amid the backlash the song has been receiving, some social media users also noted that the controversy could be working to the rapper’s advantage. With the attention the song has garnered through hate alone, it’s sure to bring in some impressive numbers once it’s released. “NLE Choppa smart with what he doing y’all ain’t caught on yet,” one Twitter user writes.

Read More: NLE Choppa Flirts With Brittany Renner In New Backstage Interview

[Via]