NLE Choppa Says Backstage Prayer With Kodak Black And GloRilla

In a new clip, NLE Choppa is seen backstage with GloRilla and Kodak Black. The 20-year-old leads a prayer, thanking God for the opportunities that he’s received. The touching clip has gotten social media users talking, praising him for sticking to his beliefs amid his success. Many found it to be inspiring that the young rapper is still committed to his faith.

Other users note that GloRilla and Kodak Black appear to be far less interested in the prayer than NLE Choppa. “She back there checking her phone thinking about dinner smh,” one user says of GloRilla. Another adds, “kodak looking like the impatient kid that wants to eat while the prayers is going on.”

Read More: NLE Choppa Appears Unfazed By “It’s Getting Hot” Criticism

NLE Choppa Leads Prayer

NLE Choppa just dropped his Nelly-inspired single, “It’s Getting Hot,” on Friday (July 28). The track samples the 2002 Nellyville hit “Hot In Herre.” He teased the song the week before it’s release, sharing a snippet from the accompanying music video with social media followers. The new video sees him dressed up as Nelly, recreating the original’s iconic video. Immediately, the rapper was met with a great deal of criticism. Some claim they would have preferred NLE Choppa never “played with” the classic at all, while others clowned him for his dance moves.

Amid the backlash, however, NLE Choppa doesn’t appear to have let the hate get to him. “Not to be dramatic when I say this but this might be the worst song of 2023,” one Twitter user wrote. He simply responded with various laughing emojis. He then wrote a since-deleted Tweet, urging social media users to give the song a chance. “Gotta listen to the whole song first to even give an opinion,” he wrote. “This only a few seconds of the song lol.” There is at least one person who approves of the new track. Nelly himself shared it on his Instagram Story last week, telling NLE Choppa “Go Up Nephew.” The rapper later shared Nelly’s comment, flexing how his latest effort is officially “Nelly-approved.”

Read More: NLE Choppa Pays Tribute To Nelly In New Track “It’s Getting Hot,” Social Media Reacts

[Via]