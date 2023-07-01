Recently, NLE Choppa took to Twitter to weigh in on a circulating clip of U.S. President Joe Biden. In the clip, Biden is seen nuzzling a baby, who doesn’t seem too thrilled by the gesture. He then tries to kiss the child’s head as they pull away from him. The uncomfortable clip prompted the rapper to respond. “Weird a** dude,” he replied to the Tweet.

Another clip has been getting some attention online lately, of a recent NLE Choppa performance. The video shows the rapper onstage at a festival. He stops the music momentarily, and the crowd takes over. His audience is heard shouting the lyrics to the song word for word, as he just dances along. It’s clear that he managed to gather an eager crowd, as they appeared to have the rhymes down pat.

Read More: NLE Choppa Refutes Allegations He’s A Deadbeat Dad

Crowd Takes Over NLE Choppa Show

NLE Choppa had the crowd singing word for word 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/J3J88jVKVw — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 16, 2023

Recently, NLE Choppa also received some backlash after he shared a clip of himself defending Sexyy Red. He claimed that people shouldn’t give the “Pound Town” rapper such a hard time, noting that she’s taking good care of her children. “Y’all don’t know how comments can effect someone everyday life,” he captioned the clip, “Keep being you [Sexyy Red] don’t change for nobody but yourself! You know I’m supporting!” Social media users then rushed to call him out for not attending the mother of his own child’s recent baby shower.

They claimed that his comments about Sexyy Red were hypocritical based on his own behavior. He later responded, claiming that him and his baby mama had come to an understanding. “IT WAS UNDERSTOOD BETWEEN ME AND HER WHY IM NOT THERE SHE EXPLAINED IT AS WELL,” he wrote. “IM OVERSEAS FOR A SHOW THAT COULDNT BE CANCELLED. He also addressed those accusing him of being a “deadbeat” dad, telling users to worry about their own parents instead of him. The mother of his child still appeared to have enjoyed the baby shower without him there, posting various photos on social media.

Read More: NLE Choppa Stands Up For Sexyy Red Against Haters

[Via][Via]