Recently, NLE Choppa hopped on social media to defend “Poundtown” rapper Sexyy Red against haters. Lately, she’s faced backlash for her explicit music from various media personalities and social media users. NLE Choppa says that she’s managed to strike a balance between serious music and music “you can have fun to.” He also went on to praise her for working to take care of her child, saying he “[loves] her energy.”

After showing his support for Sexyy Red, some social media commenters took issue with the rapper’s comments. They noted that he was not in attendance at the mother of his child’s recent baby shower. Users also claimed that his comments about uplifting women were hypocritical. Now, he has taken to Instagram to respond.

Read More: NLE Choppa Stands Up For Sexyy Red Against Haters

NLE Choppa Says He’s Not A “Dead Beat Daddy”

NLE Choppa says in his Instagram comment that he and the mother of his child had come to an understanding. “IT WAS UNDERSTOOD BETWEEN ME AND HER WHY IM NOT THERE SHE EXPLAINED IT AS WELL,” he wrote. He then said that a work obligation got in the way of him attending the mother-to-be’s special day. “IM OVERSEAS FOR A SHOW THAT COULDNT BE CANCELLED,” he writes, “WE STRAIGHT OVER HERE.” The rapper also tells users to worry about their own mothers and “dead beat [daddies],” claiming that he isn’t one of them.

NLE Choppa’s response did little to curb comments criticizing his parenting. Some users, however, did come to his defense. Various commenters say it’s on the mother for choosing to have a child with someone who “won’t even show up for the shower.” Others still insist he should have prioritized the child over his work. Overall, users are split as to whether he was in the wrong for commenting on Sexyy Red. Recent photos shared by the mother to be, Marissa Da’Nae, on Instagram reveal that she enjoyed her baby shower even without NLE Choppa in attendance. She also says she’s “happy and embracing this pregnancy and this journey cause it’s a beautiful one.”

Read More: NLE Choppa Wants $1 Billion For His Catalog

[Via]