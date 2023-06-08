crowd
- MusicAri Lennox Reflects On Rod Wave Tour Treatment: "This Is Not My Crowd"Ari Lennox says she did not enjoy her time on Rod Wave's latest tour.By Cole Blake
- MusicGunna Lights Up Dubai with Dynamic Performance Of "Fukumean" For 17,000 FansGunna turns all the way up.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDoja Cat Warns White People To "Watch Their Mouths" During Concert: WatchThis is among the more casual entries in the long list of concerts that address the issues with a white audience consuming hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTyler The Creator Rips Fans For Booing Drake At Camp Flog Gnaw Back In 2019Tyler remembers everything.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Kim Tosses Her Underwear Into The Crowd At Recent PerformanceMany people on social media were debating this: do you keep them forever, sell them on eBay, or call in a health code violation?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKendrick Lamar Performs For Enthusiastic Crowd In JapanAny Kendrick performance seems just as engaged and impressive as the last.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Giveaway Goes South: Streamer Taken Into Police CustodyClips have now surfaced showing fans fighting, climbing on cars, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralThe Weeknd Greeted By A Massive Crowd Of Fans Outside France HotelAbel's breaking attendance records even for crowds of fans on city streets.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMonica Explains Why She Jumped Into Crowd To Confront Fan During Recent ConcertMonica has apologized for jumping into the crowd at her recent concert.By Cole Blake
- MusicMonica Gets Into Crowd During Her Concert After She Sees A Man Hit A Woman"You don't hit no f***in' lady like that!"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa Calls Joe Biden A "Weird A** Dude"NLE Choppa shared his thoughts on a clip of Joe Biden.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralT-Pain Drives Fans Wild With Twerking Display During His ShowThe "T" stands for "throwing it back."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYeat Came Out To Massive Headliner-Sized Crowd At Wireless FestivalLondon was all the way turned up with the Oregon MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLizzo Shows Up Hyped For Beyonce ConcertLizzo was in the crowd for a recent show on the Renaissance Tour.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJack Harlow's Crowd Doesn't Know His Own LyricsJack Harlow was met by a pretty weak response from the crowd at a recent show.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBurna Boy Attracts Massive Crowd At London Show: WatchBurna Boy continues to sell out arenas.By Alexander Cole