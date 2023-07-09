Rage music is killing it on the festival circuit these days, whether you’re a genre pioneer like Playboi Carti or the next wave of the movement. Moreover, Yeat came out during Wireless Festival in London this weekend, and amassed a gigantic crowd on onlookers during his set. In fact, his performance was so packed that many posted online that it was basically as if he was the headliner. Of course, performing on the main stage amid a slew of other anticipated performers will certainly give you a leg-up when it comes to crowd size. Regardless, those people stuck around for a reason, and got an energetic and invigorating show from the rapper as a result.

Furthermore, Yeat is capitalizing off of the success and cult acclaim behind his latest album, this year’s AftërLyfe. While it’s 22 tracks long, it actually might be one of the best and most boundary-pushing rage projects since Carti’s Whole Lotta Red. Through his performance alone (something that translates into his live shows as well), the Oregon-raised MC showed off a lot of versatility within such a specific niche. Not only that, but sticking true to those limitations while expanding on them outwardly is probably what’s made him such a phenomenon in the first place.

Yeat’s Wireless Festival Performance Snippets

Of course, this is far from the first time that the 23-year-old’s live shows resulted in newsworthy rowdiness. Still, it seems like that’s only going to continue to be the case moving forward as he works with more people. For example, Yeat recently previewed a Travis Scott collab that hopefully releases sooner rather than later. With those two fanbases colliding, an actual performance from both should be nothing short of ballistic.

Meanwhile, the “Split” artist is a true character in the rap game as well, which just adds to his cult status. Earlier this week, he revealed that he apparently met an alien in his youth that told him what to do. He’s a singular force in the industry, and about as much of an alien as a skinny green UFO pilot. For more news and the latest updates on Yeat, log back into HNHH.

