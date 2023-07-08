Playboi Carti is without a doubt one of hip-hop’s best performers of the moment, which he proved yet again with his Wireless Festival performance on Friday (July 7) in London. Sure, he might just scream his songs through, but you aren’t hearing that energy on any studio recording. Regardless, not only did his set contain some of his biggest hits, but he also previewed new music for the U.K. crowd. Moreover, an aerial shot of the concertgoers shows just how rowdy people were, and the same can be said for a recording of his rendition of the legendary Lil Uzi Vert collab “Shoota.” With that, the Atlanta artist really covered all the bases with his concert as fans beg for a new album soon.

As far as the teased unreleased track, it’s kind of hard to make out with this video. Still, it sounds exactly like what you’d expect from Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red era. It’s loud, aggressive, bass-heavy, guitar-led, and above all energizing, which is what made that 2020 album such a live hit. All that being said, Carti’s always one to switch things up from project to project, so who knows if this will be the same energy he brings to his next offering.

Playboi Carti’s Wild Wireless Festival Performance Clips

What’s more is that the 26-year-old also extended his appreciation for fans to the streets- or rather, thanking them in person. Furthermore, Playboi Carti seemed to hang out with a few fans after his show, as one social media clip shows. In it, a fan recorded Carti as they listened to his collab with The Weeknd and Madonna, “Popular.” When he spotted the fan as he took a video, he cracked a smile, took a fan’s fist bump in his palm, and pulled him in with his arm for a hug.

King Vamp With A Fan

Meanwhile, the comments sections of coverage of this post hilariously posited that he was trying to make up for ghosting Nardwuar. The legendary interviewer and journalist actually listed the “King Vamp” rager as a dream interview of his. Hopefully that’s in the cards, especially after the interaction caused so much of a stir online. Log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Playboi Carti.

