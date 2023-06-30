Pink Tape is finally here, and fan consensus indicates that Lil Uzi Vert did not disappoint with this long-awaited release. However, there is one aspect of the album that disappointed fans and has them once again clamoring for online: where in the world is Playboi Carti? In the lead up to this album, Uzi teased an appearance time and time again, whether when they spoke on having the features that everyone wants or expects or by shouting Carti out on social media and previewed tracks. Still, the tracklist finally arrived, and the Whole Lotta Red star was nowhere to be seen. That being said, we still got a taste of what almost happened between them.

Moreover, when Lil Uzi Vert’s YouTube page posted the track “Patience” with Don Toliver, it allegedly contained a version with Playboi Carti and not the officially released version. Though those responsible fixed that quick, fans still clamored for the song to appear on a deluxe version in the reply section. In addition, a collab track called “Rich A** Bastard” also surfaced online that they apparently scrapped for Pink Tape. As such, even though fans lost hope when they saw the tracklist, there’s still a chance another team-up is around the corner.

Twitter Reacts To Playboi Carti Not Being On Pink Tape

NEW LIL UZI VERT x PLAYBOI CARTI ACCIDENTALLY DROPPED ON YOUTUBEhttps://t.co/qG1CrzaVTq — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 30, 2023

If you’re curious to hear what could’ve been (or still could be), one user replied to the tweet above with a link to the leak. Elsewhere on Twitter, fans lamented the lack of Playboi Carti on Pink Tape with reaction videos, GIFs, memes, and a whole lot more. “Surely yeat and playboi carti are hidden features on pink tape right??” one fan wrote. Their tweet contained a GIF that sums up exactly how many die-hards feel right now: Spongebob clutching his pencil nervously like someone dying of hunger staring at a hamburger.

Meanwhile, there are certainly other features on Pink Tape that stole the show. For example, JT and Nicki Minaj recently went back and forth on Twitter talking about the latter’s verse on “Endless Fashion.” Apparently Nicki handed her verse in quickly after a long day’s work, and it resulted in a lot of standout lines. Hopefully Carti’s working hard in the studio to get his next verse in for Uzi, too. Regardless, check out more fan reactions below and stay up to date on HNHH for the latest on Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert.

More Reactions To Pink Tape‘s Biggest Omission

playboi carti isnt on pink tape?

pic.twitter.com/TVIl1s7GMb — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) June 30, 2023

“nao vai ter Playboi Carti em Pink Tape” pic.twitter.com/ULDsC35aj0 — gabriel ☯︎ (@whoprettymiles) June 30, 2023 “There will be no Playboi Carti on Pink Tape”

no playboi carti features on pink tape… pic.twitter.com/O5Wq5rAoGR — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) June 30, 2023

Uzi to the person that uploaded the song with playboi carti pic.twitter.com/fQSNLMs1en — Gamble (Rockstar Staus 🎸💥) (@Rckstarera) June 30, 2023

surely yeat and playboi carti are hidden features on pink tape right?? pic.twitter.com/fQCXI0PYjX — mosh (@moshpitterr) June 30, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert really left Playboi Carti off of Pink Tape 💔pic.twitter.com/WhsQld92ym — trace (@tracedontmiss) June 30, 2023

No Playboi Carti on Pink Tape pic.twitter.com/zvxNiy9cLq — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) June 30, 2023

playboi carti feature on pinktape

screen recorded the full thing bf it gets taken down lol pic.twitter.com/1oqyLOkbez — Bella Potts (@bellaapotts) June 30, 2023

playboi carti isn’t on lil uzi vert’s album pic.twitter.com/SUGKwT2gVc — plug (@ybpIug) June 30, 2023

THEY TOOK THE PLAYBOI CARTI SONG OFF OF YOUTUBE WHAT IS HAPPENING — red🩸 (@lottareds) June 30, 2023

