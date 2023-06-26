Playboi Carti is one of the biggest artists in the entire world at this point. Overall, he is someone who is absolutely adored by his fans. Although his music may not be for everyone, there is certainly a massive contingent who love everything he does. Not to mention, Whole Lotta Red is considered to be a classic by many. Its fusion of rap and punk is extremely unique. So much so that Carti even has a guitarist at all of his performances, and it completely enhances the sound of the music.

Yesterday, during the BET Awards, Playboi Carti was in Illinois instead, where he got to be part of Summer Smash 2023. This is the biggest hip-hop festival in the Mid-West. Lil Uzi Vert had performed there this weekend as well, and Carti got to cap off the entire weekend. Overall, Carti’s performance was truly incredible. He played some of his biggest hits, and the fans were feeling every single second of the set. As it turns out, the fans were looking to turn up well after the show, as showcased by the clip below.

Read More: Iggy Azalea Shares Plans To Bring Playboi Carti’s Son Onyx To Drag Shows In Response To Twitter Homophobes

Playboi Carti Fans Are Different

According to Our Generation Music, the video above showcases Carti fans taking to the streets so that they could chase him down after the show. Playboi Carti was clearly aware of the fans as he got up on his seat in the car and allowed himself to tower through the sunroof of the vehicle. Of course, Carti is around 6’3″ so it is easy for him to pull off something like this. Either way, this just goes to show how much of a legend Carti is and how fans love seeing him wherever they can.

As for some new music, it may be a while before Carti delivers a new project. Although he is constantly teasing something new, we have yet to actually get anything. In December, it will be three years since Whole Lotta Red dropped. Needless to say, fans are looking forward to getting something new. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Teases “The Pink Tape” Cover Art, Potential Collabs With Playboi Carti & Ken Carson