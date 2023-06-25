Yesterday, Lil Uzi Vert took the stage at Bridgeview, IL’s Summer Smash music festival. The artist previewed a track from their highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Pink Tape. Fans went wild for Uzi’s performance, which also featured them diving into the excited crowd.

Lil Uzi Vert has continued to tease The Pink Tape. Although they’ve not confirmed an official release date, Uzi previously claimed it’d be dropping this month. They said they’d go to great lengths to ensure the album comes out in time, claiming, “Even if I have to drop it myself, it’s coming out at the end of the month.” Some fans were speculating that the artist would release the album on June 23, which is National Pink Day in the U.S. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed when the holiday came and went, with no new Uzi album in sight.

Lil Uzi Vert At Summer Smash

Earlier this month, Uzi shared what was believed to be the cover art for The Pink Tape. They shared the trippy artwork in an Instagram Story, going on to tease some potential collabs. They posted photos of both Playboi Carti and Ken Carson, leading fans to believe they may appear on the new LP. Uzi later claimed that after dropping the official artwork, they plan on destroying their phone. “I think after I drop the cover I’m gonna break my phone and I’m not gonna need a phone anymore. I’m just gonna let it work, I don’t want a phone anymore,” they said. “I’m done with having a phone. I don’t really need a phone. If people wanna contact me, via email or you can call my management.” DJ Akademiks also previously claimed that Travis Scott appears on The Pink Tape.

Lil Uzi Vert has gradually shared bits of information with fans who eagerly await their next release. They’ve previewed various tracks on social media, furthering hype surrounding the LP. Though fans aren’t exactly sure when they can expect to hear it, it’s safe to say that when The Pink Tape finally drops, it’s going to be major.

