Hopefully this tweet means that Mr. Rager is featured on one or both of these highly anticipated 2023 albums. Moreover, Kid Cudi recently took to the social media platform to express his excitement for Travis Scott’s UTOPIA and Lil Uzi Vert’s The Pink Tape. Both albums are rumored to drop very soon this year, with Uzi’s being teased to death these days and presumably dropping on June 30. Sure, UTOPIA is in a similar place of endless hype, but there’s less concrete details directly from La Flame’s mouth in comparison to what Baby Pluto has given us so far. While Cudi has never worked with Uzi before, the excitement should be nothing new considering recent news.

Furthermore, Kid Cudi tapped Lil Uzi Vert to perform at his upcoming Moon Man’s Landing Festival in 2023. As such, presumably the two have a good working relationship, and thus a good reason to collaborate. Maybe that’s wishful thinking, but at least that doesn’t have the pressure of a Cudi and Travis Scott link-up. After all, their potential collaborative project has been confirmed, discarded, or put on hold in the past.

Kid Cudi’s Ready For New Lil Uzi Vert & Travis Scott

Ready for Utopia and The Pink Tape… — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 20, 2023

Regardless, fans still desperately want the Ohio native to appear on UTOPIA considering their previous chemistry. Travis Scott might even appear on The Pink Tape, too. Nevertheless, whereas Uzi’s dropping snippets and carrying their next album on a USB, Houston’s own has his in a briefcase. With more pictures of him in the studio with the likes of Mike Dean, it seems like it’s finally time.

Meanwhile, the “PORSCHE TOPLESS” creative is busy teasing new drops of his own coming soon. In fact, all three artists are dangling their next moves in front of their fanbases, quite cruelly but also quite excitingly. It’s felt like a while since we’ve had so many big releases seemingly coming back to back. If nothing else, it’s nice to know that there are a lot of other fanbases out there that are going through the same desperation and impatience that you are- and even the artists themselves can relate. For more on Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott, keep checking in with HNHH.

