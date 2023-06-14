Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the entire world right now, and fans are always excited to see what he is going to drop next. Of course, he is working on UTOPIA which has been teased into oblivion. However, he has not given an exact timeline for the release. Although some within his label said June, there is no guarantee that actually happens. Overall, this has been frustrating for a lot of Scott fans, although, he is working on the final touches, which is very encouraging news.

Recently, DJ Akademiks was on his live stream where he spoke at length about Lil Uzi Vert and their new album The Pink Tape. This new album is going to be dropping close to the end of the month, or at least that’s what they want you to believe. That said, Akademiks revealed that there will be some special features on the album. In fact, Travis Scott is going to be one of them. Overall, this was some unbelievable news for a lot of fans. However, it was backed up by producer BNYX who tweeted about his involvement in the song.

Travis Scott x Lil Uzi

If you have been paying attention, BNYX is one of the best producers in the game right now. He has definitely been gaining a ton of traction because of Yeat. Most of Yeat’s biggest hits are a direct result of BNYX’s incredible production. Moreover, he has worked with Uzi in the past as they have already collaborated with Yeat twice before. Needless to say, fans are going to be in for an absolute treat with this new project.

Hopefully, we hear something new off of The Pink Tape, very soon. Uzi has taken to Instagram on a few occasions to tease some songs. However, they have yet to release a lead single or give any indication of an official release date. Let us know what your expectations for the album are, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

